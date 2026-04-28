Rinku Singh’s late blitz powers KKR to Super Over win over LSG

Rinku Singh see­med to be the undisputed force that spurred Kolkata Knight Riders in those tense closing moments when Lucknow Super Giants threatened

to take the game away on Sunday night.

His reactions ranged from bewilderment to disgust, and finally celebration when he took his fifth catch of the match in the Super Over. It was only appropriate that the vice-captain hit the winning runs as KKR snatched their second victory of IPL 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajinkya Rahane was the designated captain but Rinku showed his inspirational side which played a huge role in their turnaround giving rise to “we’re back” cries among their supporters.

Thanks to Rinku’s late blitz, the Knights are threatening to be back in business. He was on 43 off 40 at the end of the 18th over. A six and a four off Mohammed Shami took Rinku to a 42-ball half-century before he struck another four in the 17-run penultimate over. But he had saved his best for the last with four sixes on the trot.

His batting wasn’t just a blip and he showcased his motivating presence on the field with four catches in the deep. Whenever the ball was hit in the air and in the deep, it found Rinku. “I run well, I

cover ground, I enjoy my fielding,” he tried to play down

his contribution.

The finisher in Rinku had seen a re-emergence after a brief lull during which the Knights suffered the most. He has batted at No.5 in this IPL but hadn’t achieved much success in the first six games. His return among runs at Eden Gardens against Rajasthan Royals coincided with KKR’s reversal of fortunes.

“Rinku Singh’s awareness in that final over was outstanding. He anticipated the bowler’s plans, adjusted his position, and created scoring options on both sides of the wicket. Those four sixes

completely changed the momentum. Without those 26 runs, KKR wouldn’t have won this game,” Irfan Pathan said on JioHotstar.

“What stood out even more was the responsibility he took.... He delivered under pressure. That’s what sets him apart, the ability to read situations and take control when it matters most.”

The Knights need Rinku to step up and take control to harbour hopes of winning their remaining six matches.