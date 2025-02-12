India not to play warm-up games ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

India will not play any practice matches ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy even as Pakistan on Wednesday named three Shaheens squads (Pakistan A teams) which will feature in warm-up games against Bangladesh, South Africa and Afghanistan respectively.

The warm-up matches will take place between February 14 to 17 in the lead-up to the main tournament, which is scheduled to be held from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan and Dubai. India will play all their matches in Dubai.

The BCCI decided against playing practice games as India are already playing a three-match ODI series against England which ends on Wednesday. The Indian team is scheduled to reach Dubai on February 15.

Afghanistan, South Africa and Bangladesh will feature in these three warm-up games on February 14 and 17 respectively. Afghanistan will also play a warm-up game against New Zealand on February 16.

These will be the final round of preparations for the sides ahead of the Champions Trophy.

South Africa and New Zealand are already in Pakistan featuring in a tri-series with the home team.

Shadab Khan will lead the Shaheens against Afghanistan in Lahore on February 14, while two Shaheens teams will be in action in Karachi and Dubai on February 17. Mohammad Hurraira will lead the Shaheens against South Africa in Karachi, while Mohammad Haris will be the captain against Bangladesh in Dubai.

The New Zealand-Afghanistan warm-up match on February 16 will be played in Karachi.

Schedule of warm-up matches: February 14 – Pakistan Shaheens vs Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

February 16 – New Zealand vs Afghanistan, National Stadium, Karachi.

February 17 – Pakistan Shaheens vs South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi.

February 17 – Pakistan Shaheens vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai.

All the games will be day-night fixtures.

Shaheens squad vs Afghanistan in Lahore: Shadab Khan (captain), Abdul Faseeh, Arafat Minhas, Hussain Talat, Jahandad Khan, Kashif Ali, Mohsin Riaz, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Imran Randhawa and Muhammad Irfan Khan.

Shaheens squad vs South Africa in Karachi: Mohammad Huraira (captain), Amad Butt, Faisal Akram, Hassan Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Niaz Khan, Qasim Akram, and Saad Khan.

Shaheens squad vs Bangladesh in Dubai: Mohammad Haris (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Azan Awais, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mubasir Khan, Musa Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Moqim and Usama Mir.

