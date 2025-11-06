Varun Chakravarthy leaves Aussies guessing as Short braces for spin test ahead

Like most other teams, Australia too are finding it tough to deal with spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

So far in the T20I series, Varun has picked up four wickets in two bowling innings and will have a crucial role to play in India’s quest for a series win Down Under. However, the hosts are doing all they can to deal with his spin by the time next year’s T20 World Cup gets underway in India and Sri Lanka.

“Oh, he’s tough. What makes it harder is just how quick he bowls,” Australia batsman Matthew Short said on Wednesday, the eve of the fourth T20I at Carrara in Gold Coast.

“We’ve obviously watched a lot of footage and whatnot. But yeah, that’s probably going to be the other challenge heading to India if it is spinning or in Sri Lanka as well,” Short said about Varun.

“So here in Australia, there’s probably not as much spin as it is in the subcontinent, obviously. But yeah, he’s a tough one and one we’ll have to look out for,” Short added.

The top-order batter will also have an important role as Australia look to finalise their squad for the T20 World Cup. He is enjoying the opportunity to face “world-class”

Indian bowlers, though he understands that conditions in the World Cup will be completely different.

“There are always ways to improve. Probably looking at the World Cup, looking at India and Sri Lanka, it’s probably about my game against spin. Probably, it needs a little bit of work,” Short said.

“If you look at our squad and the power-hitters we’ve got through the middle, guys have had that experience in India before and have that real power game against spin.”