Wolvaardt’s record 169 steers South Africa past England into Women’s World Cup final

South Africa reached the Women’s ODI World Cup final on Wednesday, with a 125-run victory over England in Guwahati.

The four-time champions were never really in the chase despite captain Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 64 and Alice Capsey’s 50. Marizanne Kapp was the wrecker-in-chief with five wickets as England managed only 194.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was mainly because of Laura Wolvaardt’s superb 169 off 143 balls that England needed to pull off a record chase of 320 in this semi-final. They stuttered at the start, reduced to 1/3 in the second over of the chase, and never recovered.

While England faltered on a perfect batting wicket, skipper Wolvaardt helped her side to a formidable 319/7.

The Proteas’ batting performance was a far cry from their 69 all out against the same opponents in the league stage of the tournament.

Put in to bat, South Africa set the platform for a huge total with a 116-run opening stand between Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits (45 off 65). However, Sophie Ecclestone (4/44) struck twice in the 22nd over to put the brakes on South Africa’s scoring rate.

A 72-run stand between Wolvaardt and Kapp (42 off 33) followed before Ecclestone again broke the stand.

At 202/6 in the 41st over, South Africa seemed to be heading for a below-par total, but Wolvaardt smashed the English bowling to fire her team past the 300-run mark.

The first half of her innings was a lot about her elegant drives through the off-side before she targeted the midwicket boundary against the England pacers and spinners to ensure South Africa regained the momentum. Her innings included 17 fours and three sixes.

Wolvaardt, who has 184 as her highest ODI score, took left-arm spinner Linsey Smith to the cleaners in the 47th over yielding 20 runs. She brought up her 150 with a six over mid-wicket and also completed 5000 ODI during the course of her marathon knock.

Brief scores: SA 319/7 in 50 ovs (L. Wolvaardt 169; S. Ecclestone 4/44). England 194 in 42.3 ovs (N. Sciver-Brunt 64, A. Capsey 50; M. Kapp 5/20). SA won by 125 runs.