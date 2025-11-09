‘Last year was very tough for me’: Shafali Verma on struggles and India’s World Cup triumph

A year ago, Shafali Verma’s place in the Indian women’s cricket team looked uncertain. On Sunday, she stood on stage as a World Cup winner, and the Player of the Final, after powering India to its first-ever 50-over world title.

The 21-year-old, who was drafted into the squad at the last minute as a replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal, delivered when it mattered most.

Her 87 runs and two wickets for 36 runs in the final against South Africa sealed India’s 52-run victory and a place in cricketing history.

“The last one year was very tough for me. I faced a lot of struggles, but I kept working extremely hard and was rewarded by God for my effort,” Shafali told reporters after a felicitation event in her hometown, Rohtak.

Her inclusion came just before the semifinal against Australia, a game where she couldn’t make a mark. Shafali didn’t let that stop her. In the final, she showed grit, calm and control under pressure.

“When I joined the Indian team ahead of the semifinal, I was determined to contribute to the World Cup victory. The final is always a big stage. Initially, I was a bit nervous, but I calmed myself, focused on my strategy, and executed it well. That helped me deliver an all-round performance,” she said.

Her innings set the tone for India’s dominance in the final. For Shafali, the victory went beyond the numbers. It was a moment of redemption after a year of doubt and hard work behind closed doors.

As she returned to a grand welcome in Rohtak, the Haryana batter had a message for young girls watching her rise.

“They should always put in the hard work in whatever field they may choose and also have self-belief, and results will follow,” she said.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side’s victory in Navi Mumbai marked a defining moment for Indian women’s cricket.

After losing three consecutive matches in the round-robin stage, the team fought its way back to script an unforgettable turnaround, capped by Shafali’s match-winning performance.

She credited her family’s unwavering support and spoke about her childhood hero, Sachin Tendulkar, who inspired her to dream big.

“I was trying to stay calm and execute my plans and things went as per plan. The only thought was that we have to give it all in those seven hours for our country,” she said.

Asked about missing out on a century, she shrugged it off. “Lifting the World Cup was more important,” she said. After the win, the team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spent nearly two hours with them at his residence.

“The PM spent two hours with us and motivated us,” Shafali said.

She will next meet Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on November 12. Haryana minister Krishan Kumar Bedi, who felicitated her, said she had brought immense pride to both the country and the state.

“She had made the country and the state proud,” he said.