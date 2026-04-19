Sangakkara plays down kid's 'duck' tale, says failure part of T20 cricket learning curve

Rajasthan Royals aren’t losing sleep at all over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s first-ball dismissal off a short ball in their previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“Failure is a very strong word to use when he had a first-ball duck. My message to Vaibhav is that he has got to enjoy everything. Whether it’s a hundred off 35 balls, a 50 off 15, or a first-ball duck,” Royals’ head coach and director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara said on Saturday, the eve of the game versus KKR.

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“You’re allowed to score runs, you’re allowed to fail too. It’s a part and parcel of cricket. But Vaibhav is such an exciting young player, one also needs to understand the amount of work he puts in at the nets.

“He reads the game really well. He anticipates situations and plans for bowlers quite well. But the nature of opening batting in T20 cricket, especially the way the game is moving now, it is very much about an all-out attack. And he’ll figure things out as he goes along. So sometimes, for a batter like that, the less said the better,” the former Sri Lanka captain elaborated.

Low scores can also be pillars of success for Sooryavanshi, Sangakkara added. “I just want Vaibhav to be this 15-year-old kid that goes out and bats with a kind of wonderment a kid has for this game. That’s how he’s going to really kick on and learn to deal with both the successes and some of the low scores that he will have in his career.”