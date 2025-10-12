Kuldeep Yadav’s masterclass leaves West Indies in tatters, visitors trail by 301 at lunch on Day 3

Kuldeep Yadav produced a moment of magic to dismiss Shai Hope as the ineptness of the West Indies batting unit was once again laid bare, with the visitors staring down the barrel at 217 for eight at lunch on the third day of the second Test against India here Sunday.

West Indies now trail by 301 runs. India are expected to enforce a follow-on unless the Windies tail wags in the post-lunch session.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Ravindra Jadeja got rid of the top-order on the second evening, it was Kuldeep who bowled a piece of beauty to dismiss Hope (36) and set the ball rolling for what is expected to be another big innings defeat for the West Indies.

Kuldeep (4/72), who was initially bringing his bowling arm down from a wider angle, got one closer to his head and fired it slightly quicker. There was appreciable drift as Hope played inside the line and it beat his outside edge to peg back the off-stump.

Once Hope was gone, the hope of a revival was out of the window. Tevin Imlach (21) played a leg-break on the backfoot only to be adjudged leg-before through DRS.

Justin Greaves (17) was never going to survive playing those dangerous reverse sweeps bowled on the stumps. Mohammed Siraj then got into the act taking the wicket of Jomel Warrican, who played one on.

Hope and Imlach tried to carry out a rescue job when Jasprit Bumrah (0/28) did not exactly look menacing in the morning. In fact both Hope and Imlach negotiated Bumrah comfortably and even Kuldeep was hit for a few fours.

However once Kuldeep bowled that delivery to Hope, the floodgates opened. The following batters made a beeline towards the pavilion. In a space of seven overs, West Indies lost four wickets and were reduced to 175 for 8.

Kharry Pierre (19 batting) and Anderson Phillip (19 not out) added 42 runs for the ninth wicket to delay the inevitable.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.