After batters, spinners put India in driver's seat as West Indies struggle in 2nd Test

Skipper Shubman Gill seems to be going through probably one of the best phases of his life. He is well on course to be India’s all-format captain in the near future and, as a batter, he is simply minting runs.

On Saturday, Gill brought up his fifth Test century in just 12 innings to put his team on the ascendancy in the ongoing second and final Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gill’s unbeaten 129 (16x4, 2x6), after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 175, helped India amass 518/5 before announcing the declaration on Day II of the Test. Complementing Gill’s performance, Ravindra Jadeja struck thrice to reduce the West Indies to 140/4 at stumps.

Kuldeep Yadav was India’s other wicket-taker on the second day.

In the series opener in Ahmedabad, Gill’s innings was cut short at 50 in good batting conditions. In this Test, with the Windies bowlers looking anything but intimidating, Gill cashed in on the platform laid by Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan on the opening day and ensured to bring up what was his 10th hundred in the longest format.

Early on Saturday, Jaiswal, quite against the run of play, was run out, adding just two to his overnight score. But that had absolutely no effect on Gill as he went about his strokeplay, making full use of all possible room and width on offer.

The Windies bowlers, too, couldn’t quite create pressure on the India captain, feeding him with loose stuff in regular intervals.

The team management promoted seamer all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy up the order at No. 5, and he scored a brisk 43, getting some much-needed game time with the bat.

Importantly, Nitish also featured in a 91-run partnership with Gill as the India captain proceeded towards yet another century. Keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel (44) too was sent up the order and did his job in assisting Gill towards his 10th Test hundred.

The Windies had a mountain to climb once the Gill-Jurel stand took India past 500. However, when Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick At­hanaze were operating during their 50-plus second-wicket stand, it appeared the Windies might be able to put up a better fight in this Test.

But then, with the pitch suiting Jadeja’s type of bowling, the left-arm spinner broke the stand with the wicket of Tagenarine in the day’s final session before inducing a loose stroke from rival captain Roston Chase.

With Jadeja running the show, India may enjoy another three-day finish.