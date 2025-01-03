BGT: Virat Kohli fails again, Rishabh Pant fights as India crawl to 107 for 4 at tea

Rishabh Pant copped multiple blows to fight out a full session but Virat Kohli’s seemingly incurable issues outside the off-stump compounded India’s woes, leaving them at 107 for 4 at tea on the opening day of the fifth Test against Australia here on Friday.

Pant (32 batting, 80 balls) did put his head down save once when he lofted Beau Webster for a straight six. He had to endure nasty blows on his bicep, helmet and twice in the sensitive abdominal area.

Ravindra Jadeja (11 batting off 50 balls) defended dourly as he added 35 runs for the fifth wicket with Pant. Only 50 runs were scored off 25 overs in the second session.

Despite regular skipper Rohit Sharma opting to “rest” on account of his poor form, India’s top order once again flattered to deceive.

While Kohli (17 off 69 balls) could have been dismissed off the very first delivery from Scott Boland, the seamer did have the last laugh in the post lunch session when the batter jabbed at a delivery on the off-stump channel for the zillionth time to get snapped in the slip cordon.

If one takes away the second innings hundred at Perth out of his last 20 Test innings, Kohli has managed an average of 17.57.

As far as Pant is concerned, the “honest conversations” with head coach Gautam Gambhir seems to have worked with southpaw respecting the game situation save once when he tried to charge down to a Pat Cummins delivery without much result.

But the six off debutant Webster and the back cut boundary just before tea off Nathan Lyon (1/13 in 4 overs) would give him confidence despite the “blood tattoo” created on his left bicep by Boland, the best Aussie bowler on view.

If Pant was disciplined, Shubman Gill’s indiscreet judgement on the last delivery before lunch did cause trouble for India.

Gill (20 off 64 balls) did all the hardwork for close to couple of hours before stepping out to Nathan Lyon on the last ball of the session only to be caught at first slip.

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, back as an opening pair, were dismissed within the first hour of play after Jasprit Bumrah opted to bat under overcast conditions.

Rahul (4, 14 balls)’s eyes lightened up seeing Mitchell Starc’s half-volley on his pads but he clipped it to Sam Konstas gobbled it up at square leg.

Jaiswal (10) had the immaculate Boland got one to rear up from back of length to square up the southpaw with a shade outward movement. Debutant Webster had his first act with a regulation catch in the slip cordon.

Kohli was again welcomed with boos and he was all but gone when Boland pitched one on the 8 metre length. With his bat face slightly pointed towards mid-off, Kohli jabbed at it and a diving Smith was absolutely confident that he had lobbed the ball before it touched the grass.

The replays pointed out that the ball touched the ground and the Indian talisman survived. The reprieve didn’t cost Australia much.

