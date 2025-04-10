KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs steer Delhi Capitals to six-wicket victory against RCB

KL Rahul scored a measured 93 not out to guide Delhi Capitals to a six-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Thursday.

Chasing a modest 164, Delhi Capitals stuttered at the start but Rahul's composed knock from 53 balls with six sixes and seven fours did the job for his side.

Tristan Stubbs also played a crucial role with his 38 not out from 23 balls.

Veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a tight spell of 4-0-26-2 for RCB but they just did not have enough runs on the board.

Earlier, Tim David's late 20-ball 37 not out and Phil Salt's fireworks (37 off 17 balls) had lifted a struggling RCB to 163 for seven in their 20 overs.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 163/7 in 20 overs (Phil Salt 37, Tim David 37 not out; Vipraj Nigam 2/18, Kuldeep Yadav 2/17) beat Delhi Capitals 169/4 in 17.5 overs (KL Rahul 93*, Tristan Stubbs 38*; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/26) by 6 wickets.

