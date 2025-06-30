MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 30 June 2025

Jofra Archer misses training, England retain same XI for second Test vs India at Edgbaston

Archer hasn’t played a Test in 4 years; will wait for chance after missing 1st Test and Monday's session

PTI Published 30.06.25, 10:13 PM
England captain Ben Stokes, center, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Karun Nair on day two of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds, England, Saturday, June 21, 2025

England captain Ben Stokes, center, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Karun Nair on day two of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds, England, Saturday, June 21, 2025 PTI

England have named an unchanged playing XI for the second Test against India even as fast bowler Jofra Archer missed Monday's training session at Edgbaston due to a family emergency.

While Archer is expected to rejoin the squad on Tuesday on the eve of the second Test beginning Wednesday, England have stuck with the side that secured a five-wicket win in the series opener at Headingley.

ADVERTISEMENT

Archer, who had missed the opening Test, was added to the England squad for the five-match series last week but will have to wait for his chance.

"Men's fast bowler Jofra Archer will not be joining the England Test squad for today's training session at Edgbaston, Monday 30 June, due to a family emergency. He is expected to rejoin the squad tomorrow, Tuesday," the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) said on Monday.

Archer, who has struggled with elbow-related injury to his bowling arm over the last several years, last played in a Test more than four years ago against India in Ahmedabad.

The second Test is scheduled to begin here from Wednesday. England lead the series 1-0.

England Team for 2nd Test

Ben Stokes (c), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India likely to receive above-average rainfall in July after 9% above-average rains in June

All regions, except northeastern states and the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, are likely to receive rainfall equating to more than 106%
Quote left Quote right

My wait for Najeeb will continue till my last breath. I hope I will get justice one day

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT