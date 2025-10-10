MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 10 October 2025

Jaiswal’s seventh Test century powers India to 220/1 at tea on opening day of second Test against West Indies

Jaiswal (111 batting) and Sai Sudharsan (71 batting) were at the crease during the break

PTI Published 10.10.25, 02:37 PM
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century on day one of the second and final Test cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century on day one of the second and final Test cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. PTI

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal struck his seventh Test hundred as India reached 220 for one at tea on the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies here on Friday.

Jaiswal (111 batting) and Sai Sudharsan (71 batting) were at the crease during the break.

ADVERTISEMENT

The left-handed duo added an unbeaten 162.

Also Read

Earlier, India lost opener KL Rahul (38) as the hosts reached 94 for one at lunch.

Jaiswal and Rahul shared a 58-run partnership to give India a solid start before the latter was stumped by wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach off left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 220 for 1 in 56 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 111, Sai Sudharsan batting 71; Jomel Warrican 1/41).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Test Cricket Century
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

As Trump gets new backers, a look at US Presidents’ tryst with the Nobel Prize for Peace

Russia, Israel in ‘11th hour push’ for Donald Trump even as experts say an aid organisation more likely to win than the 45th POTUS
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Quote left Quote right

BJP rule has become a curse for Dalits. The ongoing chain of violence against them is terrifying

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT