Black Caps bank on ‘strong’ batting, Jamieson to lead bowling in India ODIs

Our Bureau Published 11.01.26, 11:40 AM
Henry Nicholls during practice on Saturday.

Henry Nicholls during practice on Saturday. PTI

For visiting teams, winning a limited-overs series against India in India has been next to impossible over the last few years. Only Australia could win an ODI series in early 2023.

This New Zealand ODI squad, led by Michael Bracewell, has quite a few new faces in their ranks, especially in the bowling department. Batting-wise, though, the presence of the likes of Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, besides stand-in captain Bracewell, does give the visitors some confidence.

“If you look at the experience in our side, it’s in the batting department, which is fortunate. We know that our batting side is going to be strong and then there are plenty of opportunities for young guys to come in,” Bracewell said on Saturday, the eve of the series opener in Vadodara.

On the bowling front, Bracewell will be banking on seamer all-rounder Kyle Jamieson to lead the attack. He also confirmed an ODI debut for 24-year-old medium-pacer Kristian Clarke on Sunday. “We have Kyle Jamieson, who’s been around the game a long time and has plenty of experience.

“I’ll be leaning a lot on him as captain to lead the bowling attack. He’s a very skilful bowler,” Bracewell said

Bracewell also expressed confidence in 23-year-old Vellore-born leg-spinner Adithya Ashok who, he believes, will come good if given a chance.

