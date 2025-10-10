India 94/1 at lunch on Day 1 of second Test vs West Indies; KL Rahul stumped

India made a cautious start on the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies, reaching 94 for 1 at lunch on Friday. Electing to bat after winning his first toss as captain, Shubman Gill retained the same playing XI that had beaten the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test at Ahmedabad.

Openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal put together a 58-run partnership, with Rahul looking in fine touch before a freak delivery from left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican led to his dismissal.

Batting on 38, Rahul misjudged Warrican’s length, was beaten by the turn and bounce, and was stumped by wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach.

Rahul’s innings included five fours and a six, featuring elegant strokes such as a backfoot punch through covers off Jayden Seales.

Jaiswal, unbeaten on 40 from 78 balls, played himself in cautiously, leaving deliveries outside off-stump and gradually attacking the spinners. His innings included classy strokes, such as a straight drive off Anderson Phillips and a full-blooded sweep off Roston Chase.

Sai Sudharsan (16 not out) joined Jaiswal at the crease at lunch. For the West Indies, Imlach and Anderson Phillips replaced Brandon King and Johann Layne in the playing XI.

Brief scores: India 94/1 in 28 overs – Yashasvi Jaiswal 40*, KL Rahul 38, Sai Sudharsan 16*.