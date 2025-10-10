MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 10 October 2025

India 94/1 at lunch on Day 1 of second Test vs West Indies; KL Rahul stumped

Batting on 38, Rahul, who in the previous over had hit spinner Khary Pierre for a six over deep mid-wicket coming down the wicket, misjudged the length bowled by Warrican

PTI Published 10.10.25, 12:08 PM
West Indies' wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach dislodges the bails to stump out India’s KL Rahul on day one of the second and final Test cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025.

West Indies' wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach dislodges the bails to stump out India’s KL Rahul on day one of the second and final Test cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. PTI

India made a cautious start on the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies, reaching 94 for 1 at lunch on Friday. Electing to bat after winning his first toss as captain, Shubman Gill retained the same playing XI that had beaten the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test at Ahmedabad.

Openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal put together a 58-run partnership, with Rahul looking in fine touch before a freak delivery from left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican led to his dismissal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Batting on 38, Rahul misjudged Warrican’s length, was beaten by the turn and bounce, and was stumped by wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach.

Rahul’s innings included five fours and a six, featuring elegant strokes such as a backfoot punch through covers off Jayden Seales.

Jaiswal, unbeaten on 40 from 78 balls, played himself in cautiously, leaving deliveries outside off-stump and gradually attacking the spinners. His innings included classy strokes, such as a straight drive off Anderson Phillips and a full-blooded sweep off Roston Chase.

Sai Sudharsan (16 not out) joined Jaiswal at the crease at lunch. For the West Indies, Imlach and Anderson Phillips replaced Brandon King and Johann Layne in the playing XI.

Brief scores: India 94/1 in 28 overs – Yashasvi Jaiswal 40*, KL Rahul 38, Sai Sudharsan 16*.

RELATED TOPICS

Test Match
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘No upgrade to Pakistan’s current capabilities’: US denies reports of missile sale

The US Embassy in India issues a firm clarification, stresses that the recent defense contract referenced in media reports involves only sustainment and spare parts, not new missile deliveries or capability upgrades
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Quote left Quote right

BJP rule has become a curse for Dalits. The ongoing chain of violence against them is terrifying

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT