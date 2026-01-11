Stage set, it’s Ro-Ko time as veterans lead India’s charge in New Zealand ODI series

A majority of the talk and discussions at present in Indian cricket are centring on the

T20 World Cup, with less than a month remaining for the competition.

The short three-match ODI series against a New Zealand side having relatively new faces could have been viewed as a part of India’s preparation for the T20 showpiece. But only four players — Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar — from this ODI series squad will be there for the T20 World Cup.

Besides, five T20Is against the Black Caps are there for the Cup-bound players to get ready for the mega event.

However, for those who aren’t a part of the coming World Cup, these New Zealand ODIs, beginning with the opener in Vadodara on Sunday, are a scope to show their worth in India’s 50-over scheme of things. Prime attention will once again be on former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The 50-over format is what keeps alive their relevance in international cricket. And to give credit to the duo, they have done well so far to continue in ODIs after their unceremonious exit from Tests.

Since the Sydney ODI against Australia, followed by the home series against South Africa, the two have been in scintillating form, with Kohli bashing back-to-back centuries and an unbeaten 65 in India’s 2-1 win over the Proteas. Rohit too hit two half-centuries in that series.

Both Kohli and Rohit go into this ODI series with some runs in the bag from their short Vijay Hazare Trophy stints for Delhi and Mumbai, respectively. Against this

fairly new-look New Zealand side, they certainly have a good chance of keeping their doubters quiet.

Pant uncertain

Some of the spotlight was also on Rishabh Pant. Not considered in the XI for the South Africa ODIs, Pant did have some game time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi.

But unfortunately on Saturday, the keeper-batter copped a blow just above his waist while taking throwdowns and left the practice venue after being attended by the support staff.

He didn't seem to be too comfortable and in this situation, there's uncertainty over his participation in this series.