Former England captain Kevin Pietersen's 'wild thought' on Andy Flower

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen took to X to call for the team’s former head coach Andy Flower to replace Brendon McCullum following the 4-1 Ashes thrashing Down Under.

KP seems keen to put aside his well-documented differences with Flower with

whom he fell out on the 2013-14 Ashes tour and branded him a “mood hoover”.

“This is a WILD thought. I reckon one of my wildest,” Pietersen posted on Friday. “Can England bring back Andy Flower now that he’s changed and in line with the modern day player? He gets Test Cricket. I’ve been told by many players that he’s changed his ways since our drama.

“He’s winning leagues so really does get the modern day player. VERY IMPORTANT! Wild, I know! Thoughts?”

The ECB has already announced that it will conduct a review into the tour, with head coach McCullum under scrutiny despite expressing a desire to stay in the job. Team director Rob Key and captain Ben Stokes could also face the axe.