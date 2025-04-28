IPL set for major change: Chairman Arun Dhumal reveals the tournament is set to…

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues its rise among the world’s premier sporting leagues, a major expansion is on the horizon.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has revealed that the tournament is set to grow, with plans to increase the number of matches per season to 94 by 2028.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Dhumal confirmed that while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not considering adding more teams, there is a clear roadmap to expand the tournament's format.

"Definitely, that might be an opportunity," Dhumal said. "We've been discussing in ICC, we've been discussing in-house in BCCI. Given how the interest of the fan is changing with regard to bilateral and ICC events, in regard to franchise cricket and T20 cricket, we'll have to talk more seriously about it and see how we can create maximum value for the stakeholders of the game."

Dhumal outlined that the changes could be executed when the next media rights cycle begins in 2028.

"Ideally, we'd want a larger window, or to maybe go on from 74 to 84 or 94 at some point… So that every team gets to play against every team home and away, for that, you need 94 games," he explained. "Given the window and the kind of commitments that we have with regards to bilateral cricket and ICC events, that may not be possible in the short term. But given the landscape, how it is changing and evolving over the years, maybe at some point in time we would look and take that option.”

The IPL chairman also explained the decision against expanding to an 84-game season as early as 2025.

"There's been so much cricket: we came back from Australia from a Test series, we had this Champions Trophy, and on top of that we have this IPL. That is why it was decided that it doesn't make sense from going from 74 to 84 [in 2025], but whenever we think that the time is opportune, we'll take that call," Dhumal said.

On the prospect of increasing the number of teams in the league, Dhumal was clear: "Ten is a good number for now. Paramount is the interest in the tournament and the quality of cricket that we play… I don't see any scope in the short term. Going forward, with how this whole landscape evolves, we'll take a call accordingly."

He further expressed satisfaction with the league’s steady growth.

"Every year, it's been growing. We are very glad how the fans have loved this tournament, and the broadcast numbers and in-stadia numbers are all phenomenal. We are hoping to carry on with this being a special edition, the 18th edition. We are very sure that it'll continue to grow in the way we've seen over the last 17 years," he added.

Dhumal also shared his personal hopes for the ongoing season, expressing a desire to see a first-time champion lift the trophy.

"Definitely, I would want somebody who has never won the tournament to lift the trophy this year. DC has done exceptionally well over the last few years, but they've not won. Punjab Kings made it to one final, and RCB, off and on, have done well. If some of these teams compete against each other in the final, we'll know for sure that we will have a new winner, then I'll be very happy for the tournament," he said.

The IPL had expanded to a 10-team tournament in 2022, with the number of matches rising from 60 to 74.

The IPL has grown so big that the ICC now takes its schedule into account before finalising the international cricket calendar in the Future Tours Programme (FTP).

But the increase in matches is expected to affect the international calendar.