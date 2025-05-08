MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
IPL match in Dharamsala called off after air raid alert triggers stadium blackout

PTI Published 08.05.25, 10:07 PM
Spectators leave after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was suspended, at the HPCA Stadium, in Dharamsala, Thursday, May 8, 2025

The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals here on Thursday was called off due to security reasons following air raid alerts in nearby areas, which forced a blackout in the hill town.

The Punjab side was 122 for 1 in 10.1 overs when the lights went out which at first was attributed to floodlight failure.

But later the teams and the spectators were evacuated from the stadium for their security.

Prabhsimran Singh was batting at 50 off 28 balls while his opening partner Priyansh Arya made 70 off 34 balls before getting dismissed by pacer T Natarajan before proceedings came to a halt.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

