IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in the cricket match

Ryan Rickelton (41 off 25 balls), Suryakumar Yadav (40 off 28 balls) and Naman Dhir (38 off 17 balls) also made useful contributions

PTI Published 13.04.25, 11:31 PM
Delhi Capitals' Ashutosh Sharma is ran out by Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton

Delhi Capitals' Ashutosh Sharma is ran out by Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton reuters

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, Tilak Varma hit a 33-ball 59 to power Mumbai Indians to 205 for five.

Ryan Rickelton (41 off 25 balls), Suryakumar Yadav (40 off 28 balls) and Naman Dhir (38 off 17 balls) also made useful contributions.

In reply, DC were all out for 193 in 19 overs, despite Karun Nair's 40-ball 89.

Karn Sharma (3/36) claimed three wickets, while Mitchell Santner (2/43) took two wickets.

For DC, Vipraj Nigam (2/41) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/23) snapped two wickets each, while Mukesh Kumar (1/38) took one.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 205 for 5 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 59; Kuldeep Yadav 2/23, Vipraj Nigam 2/41).

Delhi Capitals: 193 all out in 19 overs (Karun Nair 89; Karn Sharma 3/36).

