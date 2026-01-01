‘I am a little worried’: Ashwin fears ODI cricket’s relevance may fade after 2027 World Cup

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has warned that the One-Day International format could struggle for survival and relevance beyond the 2027 World Cup, particularly after its biggest modern-day icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma decide to step away from the format.

While Kohli and Rohit’s recent participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy generated significant interest, Ashwin believes the expanding footprint of T20 leagues and the enduring relevance of Test cricket are steadily squeezing the space available for 50-over cricket.

"I am not sure about future of ODI after 2027 World Cup. I am a little worried about it. Of course, I am following Vijay Hazare Trophy but the manner in which I followed SMAT, I am finding slightly difficult to follow," Ashwin said on his Hindi YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'.

"Also, we need to know what audience wants to watch. I feel Test cricket still has space but ODI cricket, I truly feel (it) doesn't have the space," added Ashwin, India’s second highest wicket-taker across formats with 765 scalps, who has emerged as one of the game’s most incisive pundits.

Ashwin expressed concern over what lies ahead for the format once Kohli and Rohit, who together have scored 86 ODI centuries, eventually retire from one-day internationals.

"Look, Rohit and Virat came back to Vijay Hazare Trophy and people started watching it. We have known that sport is always bigger than individuals but at times these players (Ro-Ko) need to come back to make the game relevant," he observed.

"Vijay Hazare Trophy (national one-dayers), of course, is a domestic competition that not a lot of people follow, but they did (so now) because Virat and Rohit were playing. Even then, what happens when they stop playing ODIs?" he wondered.

Changing template of ODI batting due to T20 influence

Reflecting on how the nature of ODI batting has changed under the influence of T20 cricket, Ashwin said the format once produced players who could master tempo and patience, citing Mahendra Singh Dhoni as an example.

"One-day cricket, once upon a time, was an amazing format because it gave a player like MS Dhoni who (would) take singles for 10-15 overs before he went berserk at the end.

"You don't have players like that (Dhoni) anymore and there isn't any requirement to play like that, as you are playing with two new balls and five fielders inside circle," Ashwin said.

He added that modern ODIs are largely played in two extremes, either a ‘BashaThon’ or on slightly difficult pitches where teams collapse for around 120.

ICC having too many World Cups

Ashwin also urged the International Cricket Council to re-evaluate its calendar, while acknowledging the importance of revenue generation for the sport’s global health.

"The ODI format has become redundant and to top it, ICC needs to see how they are conducting these World Cups. Every year, there is an ICC tournament for revenue generation pattern, but then look at how FIFA is doing it.

"There are leagues (EPL, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga) happening and they do their World Cup once in every four years. The World Cup is having value as its a marquee tournament. Too many bilaterals, too many formats, too many World Cups, so it's little bit of an overkill," he said.

Ashwin also pointed out that certain fixtures in the upcoming T20 World Cup, such as India versus USA and India versus Namibia, could at one level push audiences away.

Solution for ODI cricket's survival? Just have World Cup

While some, including Sachin Tendulkar, have suggested innovations such as a split-innings format to revive ODIs, Ashwin proposed a more radical solution.

"If you really want to make ODI cricket relevant, then just play these (T20s) leagues and play ODI World Cup once in four years, so when people turn up for events, there will be sense of expectation. I feel it is going towards slow death."