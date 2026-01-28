ICC’s sanction threats likely to puncture boycott balloon

The fear of likely sanctions by the International Cricket Council could force the Pakistan Cricket Board to abandon their perceived threat of boycotting the T20 World Cup or forfeiting their match against India in Colombo on February 15.

Pakistan have deferred their decision on participation in the tournament till “Friday or next Monday”, according to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. This was after Naqvi met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday to discuss the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naqvi had earlier said that Pakistan’s participation would be left to the government following his sharp criticism of the ICC’s decision to remove Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup. The PCB had urged the ICC to consider a hybrid model for Bangladesh, similar to Pakistan’s arrangement, which allows Pakistan to play all its T20 World Cup matches in Colombo.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board refused to travel to In­dia, citing security issues, and demanded that their matches be shifted to Sri Lanka.

Pakistan, however, could be forced to backtrack and play their matches as scheduled, sources told The Telegraph. It is also unlikely that the PCB will forfeit their match against India on February 15 as a mark of protest since the broadcasters might drag them to court and seek compensation for failing on their commitment.

An India-Pakistan marquee clash always attracts huge viewership and revenue and no broadcaster would like to sacrifice on such engagements.

The PCB has been made aware that any breach of the Members Participation Agreement could invite strict sanctions, including suspension from global and continental tournaments, besides bilateral series. Pakistan could also lose out on hosting rights for future ICC tournaments if they do not fall in line.

But what could severely affect the PCB’s revenue is if the ICC asks other boards to stop issuing No Objection Certificates to overseas players participating in the Pakistan Super League. The PCB could also lose out on ICC’s annual revenue share worth $34.51 million if they pull out.

The PCB has no feasible reason to boycott the matches, and Naqvi’s intentions have already invited criticism from former PCB officials.

Arif Ali Abbasi, a former PCB chairman, was critical of Naqvi’s motives. “I can

understand Pakistan supporting Bangladesh, but what purpose will PCB achieve by not sending its team apart from spoiling relations with the ICC and member boards,” Abbasi was quoted as saying in the Pakistan media.

“What about our relations with Sri Lanka?. Obviously, Sri Lanka will suffer losses if Pakistan doesn’t go as all our matches are in Sri Lanka, including matches with India,” Abbasi said.

It is believed that the PCB could tell its players to don black armbands during the tournament to protest against Bangladesh’s exclusion.

Cricket in Pakistan had been suspended for a long time following a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009, but the Champions Trophy in Pakistan last year helped dispel some of the security issues among foreign teams. The latest developments could trigger another fresh isolation if Pakistan decide to boycott the T20 World Cup.

There is also speculation that the ICC could call back Bangladesh to replace Pakistan in Group A in case of any withdrawal. Bangladesh can play all their matches in Sri Lanka in such a scenario.

At an ICC board meeting last week, PCB’s Naqvi was understood to be the only one to back the BCB in their stance of not playing in India.

The BCB’s decision to not play in India came a day after Kolkata Knight Riders released Mustafizur Rahman following instructions from the BCCI.