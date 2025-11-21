Injured Shubman Gill out of second test, Rishabh Pant to lead India against South Africa

India captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the second and final test against South Africa with a neck injury and Rishabh Pant will lead in the side in his absence, the team said on Friday.

Gill retired hurt in the first innings of the opening test in Kolkata and did not bat in the second as South Africa beat India inside three days at Eden Gardens.

The top-order batter travelled to Guwahati after being discharged from hospital in Kolkata but was not deemed fit for what will be the first ever test match at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium.

"Team India captain Shubman Gill, who suffered a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa, has been ruled out of the second Test in Guwahati," said BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia in a statement.

"Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play. He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. He travelled to Guwahati on 19th November, 2025," the statement said.

"Unfortunately, he was not fully fit to feature in the second test and will head to Mumbai for further assessment of his injury," the Indian cricket board said in a statement on the eve of the match.

"Rishabh Pant will lead the team in the second test in Gill's absence."

Pant on Friday admitted that leading in a one-off Test is not the "best scenario" but he is not thinking too much about the challenge that awaits India in the form of a well-knit South Africa in the second Test.

"One-off match is not best scenario for a captain but I am thankful to BCCI for giving me this honour. Sometimes, if you think too much about a big occasion, it doesn't help," Pant said at the pre-match press conference.

"(I) don't want to over-think. We had a tough first Test and we need to do whatever is required to win the Test," he added.

"Shubman was keen to play the match. He showed resilience even when body was not permitting and that's the attitude you want to see.

"I am having a chat with Gill everyday. I got to know about captaincy yesterday evening," Pant said.

South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0 after their memorable win at Eden Gardens.