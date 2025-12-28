India women take 3-0 lead in T20I series against Sri Lanka

India Women had to break little sweat to clinch the ongoing T20I series against a struggling Sri Lanka Women, having taken an unassailable 3-0 lead with two more games to go.

In what was the side’s first international assignment since their maiden ODI World Cup triumph last month, this was the kind of performance that Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. had aimed for to keep themselves in good stead for the tougher tests ahead, including next year’s Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales.

If they win the fourth T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday and the final one

too, India will surely be gaining some much-needed momentum before those tougher contests.

Of course, the current form of the likes of Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh augur well for India, but a little bit of fine-tuning in catching and overall ground fielding should strengthen them further.