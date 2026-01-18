MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
India opt to bowl against New Zealand in series-deciding third ODI

India won the toss and elected to bowl in the third and final ODI, bringing in Arshdeep Singh for Prasidh Krishna

PTI Published 18.01.26, 01:17 PM
India's Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and others during a training session ahead of the third ODI cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh PTI

India won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the series-deciding third and final ODI here on Sunday.

India captain Shubman Gill made one change, bringing in left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh for Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand are unchanged.

Teams: New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Zak Foulkes, Jayden Lennox.

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

