India opener Pratika Rawal in doubt for World Cup semifinal after twisting ankle

India suffered a huge injury scare ahead of the Women's World Cup semifinals as in-form opener Pratika Rawal hobbled off the field during the game against Bangladesh here Sunday.

Rawal, fielding at deep midwicket, twisted her right ankle in the final ball of the 21st over which seemed to have got jammed on the wet field of the DY Patil Stadium here, which remained uncovered throughout this rain-affected contest.

India are set to take on Australia in the semifinals on Thursday.

"Team India all-rounder Pratika Rawal sustained an injury to her knee and ankle while fielding in the first innings against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring her progress,” the team management said in a statement.

Rawal got close to the ball but due to her feet getting jammed, she fell down on the ground conceding a four as her teammates and India’s support staff ran quickly to assist her.

A stretcher was also rushed to the field by the ground staff but it was not needed as the opening batter hobbled off the field with the help of the Indian support staff.

Rawal, who has forged an extremely successful opening pair with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, is coming off a match-winning 122 against New Zealand which powered India into the semifinals.

