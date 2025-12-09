India start T20 World Cup prep with South Africa series as selection calls take centre stage

Two months from now, India will begin their defence of the T20 World Cup at home.

Suryakumar Yadav’s men will play 10 T20Is in the lead-up to the showpiece tournament — five each against South Africa and New Zealand. While the nucleus of the T20 side is in place, these matches will give them the opportunity to fine-tune the combination and find the right balance.

The largely settled look of the Indian team has been reflected in recent results. Since winning the T20 World Cup final in Barbados, India have a 26-4 win-loss record — 24 outright wins and two Super Over wins.

They have specialists who are suited to this brand of cricket and the five-match series against South Africa, beginning in Cuttack on Tuesday, will provide a glimpse into their game plan.

South Africa have won nine and lost 16 of their T20Is since the World Cup final in June 2024. Heinrich Klaasen has retired, but this series will see the return of David Miller and Anrich Nortje.

The team, led by Aiden Markram, also includes Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi and the explosive Dewald Brevis. Markram will open with De Kock, while Brevis and Tristan Stubbs will add depth to the middle order.

South Africa don’t have too much to lose in this series, but plenty of experience to gain from playing the series in conditions similar to what they will face in the World Cup.

A lot of focus will be on Brevis, who has been destructive against spin. He has a

T20I strike-rate of 225.00 against spinners while averaging 60.00. How he fares against the likes of Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav

could go a long way in deciding the series.

The red-soil pitch at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack will help the stroke players with bounce and a hint of green. But the dew may make the conditions suitable for the team batting second.

“Red soil,” exclaimed Surya at the news conference. “And for the first time? I haven’t seen it yet... I think it should be good. Black soil would have been better, but I feel the red soil will also play well. A red-soil wicket can be quick too. Let’s see. If it’s fast, that’s good.”

The match will see the return of Shubman Gill, who has now fully recovered from a neck injury suffered during the Eden Gardens Test last month. Gill will open the innings with Abhishek Sharma.

“I’m feeling much better,” Gill told bcci.tv.

With Sanju Samson dropping down the order, the Indians will have to quickly decide their preferred wicketkeeper for the World Cup — Samson or Jitesh Sharma.

Hardik Pandya will also be seen in action for the first time since the Asia Cup after recovering from a quadriceps issue. His presence at No. 6 will be crucial in

the light of Nitish Kumar Reddy’s string of failures.

Pandya missed Monday’s training session after experiencing discomfort during bowling at nets on Sunday evening. However, he is expected to be available for selection on Tuesday.