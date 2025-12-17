India back Suryakumar Yadav as captain endures lean T20I form before T20 World Cup

Since a 35-ball 75 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad in October 2024, Suryakumar Yadav’s highest T20I score is an unbeaten 47, against Pakistan in Dubai during this year’s Asia Cup.

For a batsman who’s a proven match-winner in T20I cricket with four centuries, such a long streak of low scores comes as a surprise. India lead 2-1 against South Africa, despite the captain’s poor form, and have a chance of sealing the ongoing series with a win in the fourth and penultimate T20I in Lucknow on Wednesday.

But before next year’s T20 World Cup, they do need their skipper to be in fine rhythm as he’s a vital cog in the Indian batting line-up.

India, though, aren’t too worried, and believe it’s a matter of time before Surya returns to his best.

“He’s the kind of player who can make you win five out of five matches on his own. If he is not in form, it doesn’t mean he’s not a good player,” all-rounder Shivam Dube said, backing his captain on Tuesday, the eve of the fourth T20I.

“He is one of the best players. No one can do what he can. Yes, he is short of runs, but his form will return at the right time. He can blast out the opposition any moment.”

Dube stressed that Suryakumar’s mindset and impact go beyond numbers. “He is a fighter. Whether he’s scoring runs or not, he remains the same. He always wants to do something for the team. The 360-degree stroke-maker that he is, he is an innovative and threatening player,” Dube emphasised.

Surya’s deputy Shubman Gill is also going through a lean patch in the shortest format, but Dube expressed confidence in the vice-captain as well. “Shubman is such a player that even when his form is up or down, his average and strike rate are still very good. He has been performing for India for quite a few years now.

“Ups and downs are part and parcel of the game, but at present, he is one of the best batters in India.”

The remaining two games against the Proteas and the five-match series against New Zealand next month give both Surya and Gill a scope to regain their form and go into the T20 showpiece with a much better mindset. Preparation-wise, though, the defending champions are largely settled heading into the World Cup at home.

“The team is settled. I don’t think much will change, but of course that decision rests with the captain, coach and selectors. According to me, this is one of the best teams,” Dube said.