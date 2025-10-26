MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 26 October 2025

India and Bangladesh split points after rain spoils World Cup encounter

The match was abandoned midway through India’s chase, but the result does not affect their qualification for the semifinals

PTI Published 26.10.25, 11:15 PM
India's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Bangladesh, at DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

India's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Bangladesh, at DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra PTI

India and Bangladesh shared points after the Women's World Cup match between the two sides was abandoned because of rain, here on Sunday.

Chasing a revised target of 126 in a 27-over-a-side game, India were cruising along nicely at 57 without loss in 8.4 overs when another spell of shower forced the umpires to call off the contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Indian bowlers restricted Bangladesh to 119 for 9 in a rain-hit game.

Sharmin Akhter top scored for Bangladesh with 36.

Left-arm spin pair of Sree Charani and Radha Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking two and three wickets respectively.

India have already qualified for the semifinals.

Brief scores: Bangladesh: 119/9 in 27 overs (Sharmin Akhter 36, Radha Yadav 3/30, Sree Charani 2/23).

India: 57 or no loss in 8.4 overs.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan seeks closer trade, investment and defence cooperation with Bangladesh

Yunus’s National Security Adviser and ex-diplomat Khalilur Rahman, Senior Secretary and SDG Coordinator Lamiya Morshed, and Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Haider were present during the meeting
Marco Rubio
Quote left Quote right

US seeks stronger relation with Pakistan, but it will not be at expense of ties with India

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT