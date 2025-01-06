ICC in collaboration with cricket boards of India, Australia and England to explore possibility of two-tier Test system

The ICC in collaboration with cricket boards of India, Australia and England is exploring the possibility of a two-tier Test system to facilitate more series between big three nations.

The Age reported that Jay Shah, the new ICC chairman, is set to meet Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird and his England counterpart Richard Thompson later this month to discuss the finer points.

"Any plan for a move to two divisions in Test cricket would kick in after the end of the current Future Tours Program in 2027," the Age reported quoting its sources.

The BCCI is currently gearing up for its Special General Meeting on January 12 in Mumbai where interim secretary Devajit Saikia is expected to get a full-time role. Saikia was appointed in the interim role after Shah vacated his post last month to take over as ICC chairman.

A BCCI official indicated that the discussion floated around the ICC corridors in 2016, the first-time when a two-tier Test system was seriously considered.

“We don’t have any news of any such move as yet. Currently, preparations are being made for SGM and the recent tour to Australia too needs to be discussed.

“There was such a move sometime back, but we haven’t heard anything since,” a BCCI source told PTI.

The BCCI and cricket bodies of Zimbabwe and Bangladesh opposed the move, citing the possibility of decreasing revenue.

They had also argued that smaller nations would miss out on the opportunity of playing against top teams if such a system comes into existence.

However, nine years down the road the modalities have changed and even some of the reputed experts such as former Indian skipper Ravi Shastri are supporting the division.

“I’ve been a firm believer in that if you want Test cricket to survive and be alive and thriving, I think that’s the way to go.

“The top teams play against each other more often, so there is a contest; you want contests,” Shastri told SEN during the recent fifth Test between India and Australia.

Even some of the top players such as England Test skipper Ben Stokes had criticised the current model of World Test Championship.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.