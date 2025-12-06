Honestly, playing the way I have in the series is the most satisfying thing: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli on Saturday said he is feeling “really free” mentally after delivering another match-winning effort that helped India clinch the three-match ODI series against South Africa, finishing as the leading run scorer with 302 runs.

He struck a rapid 45-ball 65 not out in the third ODI after hitting centuries in the first two games, taking his overall tally to a record 53 as India secured a dominant nine-wicket victory.

“Honestly, playing the way I have in the series is the most satisfying thing for me. I feel really free in my mind. I haven't played like this in 2-3 years,” Kohli told the broadcaster after the match.

“I know when I can bat like that in the middle, it helps the team a long way. Makes me confident, any situation in the middle, I can handle that and bring it in favour of the team,” he added.

Kohli said self-doubt is inevitable for a batter, irrespective of experience, but felt it helps in overall improvement.

“When you play for that long — 15-16 years — you do doubt yourself. Especially as a batter when one mistake can get you out. It's a whole journey of getting better and getting better as a person along the way. It improves you as a person and it improves temperament as well,” he said.

“I'm just glad that I'm still able to contribute to the team. When I play freely, I know I can hit sixes. There's always levels you can always unlock,” he added.

Adjudged the player of the series, Kohli, who topped the batting charts with 302 runs at an average of 151 with two tons and a fifty, said the hundred at Ranchi was the most special knock among the three.

“The first one at Ranchi, because I hadn't played a game since Australia. Just how your energy is on the day, Ranchi is very special for me and I'm very grateful as to how these three games have gone,” he said.

India captain KL Rahul said it was important for bowlers to get a break from bowling in wet outfield after dew factor influenced the play in first two matches.

“We got tough conditions in the first two games. So, it was good to give the bowlers a break in a wet outfield. (The surface) was still a really good wicket, what we were able to do was pick up wickets in bunches,” he said after India bowled out South Africa for 270.

“We were able to squeeze in the middle. Prasidh picked up those two or three wickets in a spell which was really crucial and then Kuldeep coming in, picking two wickets in an over. In ODI cricket, that's how you try and contain teams,” he said.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said his team "gifted" wickets during their collapse from 168 for two to 270 all out.

“The Indian team showed their quality - kudos to them. We could have been a lot more smarter, if you look the first two ODIs, we did that. Probably today, the conditions were different. You never want to get bowled out in a 50-over game.” Bavuma, however, was happy to see that South Africa was able to put pressure on the Indian spinners in the ODI series.

“We have definitely grown, we speak a lot about how we want to play,” he said.

“India have quality spinners and it's never easy to put them under pressure. For large parts of the series we did that. I think if there were 10 boxes, we ticked 6 or 7 of them.”