‘He’s always open to suggestions’: Marsh on Pant’s captaincy and supportive environment at Lucknow Super Giants

Mitchell Marsh has praised Rishabh Pant’s leadership, highlighting the captain’s openness to suggestions as key to the positive environment in the Lucknow Super Giants camp. LSG have two international captains in Marsh and Aiden Markram.

"It's just about contributing as best you can, being the best support possible for Rishabh. He's a great young guy who leads his team really well. He's always open to feedback, suggestions, and takes on board whatever you say," Marsh told PTI. "We've got some really good leaders within the group, which you need. And for me, it's about contributing where needed."

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Emphasising his own approach, Marsh underlined that consistency and team impact remain his primary focus. "Just staying consistent with the way I prepare. Last year was obviously a good year for me personally in terms of my consistency. But the main thing for me is just, how can I impact this team positively and contribute to us winning as many games as possible.”

Marsh also pointed to the role played by team owner Sanjiv Goenka and Pant in fostering a positive atmosphere. “It's been fantastic. Yeah, personally, last year felt very well looked after by the franchise. It feels no different this year. There's a lot of care within our group and hopefully we can take that atmosphere and show people how much it means to play for LSG.”

On his on-field and off-field partnership with Markram, Marsh said the camaraderie developed naturally over time, with the duo also delivering strongly with the bat last season. Marsh scored 627 runs and Markram contributed 445 runs in IPL 2025.

“I absolutely loved my time last year with Aiden. We've obviously played against each other a lot in the past. And it's not until you're in the same team that you get to know someone. And obviously, when you go in together, you need to have a strong relationship both on the field and off the field. Last year showed that we became good friends off the field and were able to be a consistent partnership for this franchise.”

Explaining their approach at the top of the order, Marsh stressed adaptability over rigid targets. “You know that some games, you're going to get off to a fine start. I think we had a few really big power plays last year. But you play the situation. And you obviously try and have as much impact as you can and get us off to the best start possible. But yeah, we're not focused on necessarily a number."

Marsh also expressed confidence in the team’s preparation. "Look, we've got a great coaching setup this year. Obviously, a few personnel changes, but I think as a coaching group, they've been great in helping the whole squad prepare for the first game, prepare for the tournament."

Reflecting on conditions at their home venue, Marsh recalled last season’s batting-friendly surfaces at the Ekana Stadium.

"Yeah, I actually thought the wicket last year was beautiful. We had multiple 200 scores here. And it was nice to be able to, I guess, play seven games at home and understand the conditions. It's obviously a bigger ground than quite a few in India, which is probably why there's a few lower scores. But the ground and the wicket itself last year was fantastic and I expect it to be the same this year," Marsh said.