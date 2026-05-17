Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals battle to stay alive in IPL 2026 race

The window of opportunity is shrinking with every match and the teams, in the race for the playoffs, know that they can’t afford slip-ups. Two of those teams are Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals who face each other on Sunday.

Delhi, on 10 points from 12 games, are in a precarious position. If they lose at home to the Royals, they will probably be knocked out of the race. The Royals are not too comfortable either. They have 12 points from 11 matches, with four teams ahead of them. Closest to them are Punjab Kings on 13 points from 12 games. So if the Royals win on Sunday, they gain a slender-but-crucial lead over the Kings.

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While the desperation of the two teams is what would drive the match, it’s the contest between the young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and the ripe-old Mitchell Starc that everybody is waiting for. The Royals’ Sooryavanshi has shown no bowler respect so far. Will he mete out the same treatment to left-arm quick Starc? Or will the Aussie teach him a lesson or two?