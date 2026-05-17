Intent in place as Finn Allen flies high with explosive 93 for KKR at Eden Gardens

If Finn Allen is given a reprieve, he can make the opposition pay. Gujarat Titans found it the hard way, as Allen finished with 10 sixes and four boundaries in his innings of 35-ball 93 at the Eden on Saturday.

His breathtaking batting on a tricky pitch was crucial for the Kolkata Knight Riders picking up their fifth win from six games.

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For the New Zealander, what matters is getting in good positions to unleash his strokes. "It's just about keeping my intent early, trying to get in good positions. If the ball is there, I'll try and hit it for four or six and if it's not, I'll just try and get off the strike.

"Getting in stronger positions helps me be more consistent. That also helps me combat the ball moving off the wicket and the swing. So, the plan is just to keep it simple," Allen said later.

"It (the pitch) was a tad tricky at the start. The plan was just to hit what I got," the Knights' opener added.