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regular-article-logo Sunday, 17 May 2026

Punjab Kings face must-win clash against RCB in IPL 2026 playoffs race

Shreyas Iyer’s side look to end five-match losing streak as Royal Challengers Bengaluru close in on playoff qualification

Our Bureau Published 17.05.26, 05:23 AM
Punjab Kings vs RCB

RCB’s Virat Kohli cops a blow to his abdomen during practice in Dharamsala on Saturday. PTI

Halfway into IPL 2026, it seemed that Punjab Kings would be the first team to seal a spot in the playoffs. But that script has been flipped on its head with Shreyas Iyer’s team suffering five back-to-back losses.

When they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday, Punjab will treat it as a do-
or-die game. While another loss may not knock them out of the playoffs race instantly, it will surely dent their chance severely.

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The story is very different for RCB. The defending champions were trailing Punjab, last year’s runners-up, for most of the first phase. But while Punjab lost their footing, RCB firmed up theirs and now need just one more win to take their tally to 18 points and
with that a confirmed berth in the playoffs.

Dharamsala is Punjab’s second home, but their bowlers are struggling there. They have played their last two matches at the high-altitude venue and lost both, failing to defend 200 or more. Precisely, the onus is on the Punjab bowlers to arrest their free-fall.

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Punjab Kings (PBKS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2026
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