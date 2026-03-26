Shubman Gill says he has ‘nothing to prove’ in IPL after T20 World Cup snub

Shubman Gill on Thursday said he has nothing to prove in the upcoming IPL despite being dropped from India’s T20 side ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Gill, who was India’s vice-captain in the format, was left out of the squad as Sanju Samson was accommodated in the top order. India went on to win a record third title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a pre-season press conference, Gill dismissed suggestions that he would treat the IPL as a chance to prove himself.

"Not at all, sir. I think if you look at the past three or four seasons, I think I have the most runs in IPL. So I don't think I don't have anything to prove in this season particularly. And the four years that I've played for this team, I think we have done decently well as a team. And I think I've done decently well as a batsman. So I don't think I need to prove to anyone, my worth," he said.

Gill has been among the leading run-scorers in the IPL in recent seasons, amassing 890 runs in 2023, 426 in 2024 and 650 last season. He leads Gujarat Titans, who won the title in their debut season in 2022 under Hardik Pandya.

Gill took over as captain ahead of the 2024 season. The 26-year-old said his focus remains on maintaining consistency rather than responding to his omission from the T20 side.

"I think I need to do what I've been doing for the past four years. And as a team we need to be consistent, which I think we have been. If we continue doing that sooner or later, I think we will win that trophy once more," he said.