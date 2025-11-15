From SA with love for cricket, but not for Team India, 'hate story' of an Indian-origin fan

Out of the 36,000-plus who were cheering at the fall of every South African wicket at the Eden on Friday, two men of Gujarati origin kept shaking their heads in disappointment.

Seated at the Eden Club House upper tier, Ravi Vittal, a pharmacist from Durban, and his son Vishaan, a property manager based in Cape Town, proudly lent their voice, along with Temba Bavuma and Co., to the South African national anthem before the first ball of the opening Test. But so frustrated were the duo with the Proteas batting group’s lack of application that they left the stadium by the end of the second session itself.

Though of Indian origin, both father and son are die-hard supporters of their country of birth. “My father has been to several major competitions, cheering for South Africa,” Vishaan said.

“I was there with him at the WTC (World Test Championship) final at Lord’s and now here. He was here for the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final too. This time, though, we hope to go back with happy memories from Eden Gardens.”

Senior Vittal, who was here at the Eden even during South Africa’s comeback game back in November 1991, which also marked their return to international cricket post-apartheid, isn’t just among those fans who travel with their teams almost all over the world. What makes this 70-year-old’s case a standout one is that he’s a survivor of that tormenting apartheid era in his country and is still going strong.

Ravi also used to be an ardent supporter of the Indian team, till an unple­asant experience in Durban on India’s tour of South Africa in 1992-93 completely changed his views and perspective.

“When I was young, the government schools in South Africa were all separate for whites, blacks, coloured people and Indians. Given the harrowing time we had to face because of apartheid, I supported any other team South Africa played against, even after it (apartheid) was over and they had returned to international cricket.

“But after what I experienced during that 1992-93 season, when India toured there, I just stopped supporting the Indian team and began rooting for the Proteas. It was during an event at the City Hall in Durban, where I just wanted to get a bat signed from then India captain Mohammed Azharuddin.

“The bat had the autographs of that South African squad (led by Kepler Wessels) as well. But when I went to Azharuddin to get the bat autographed, he not only ignored me, but also made a nasty remark. That was insulting,” Ravi, who used to be a fan of the late Hansie Cronje, till the latter was proven guilty of match-fixing, recalled.

Ravi had faced a similar kind of “misbehaviour” from another “well-known” former India cricketer at a function at the Kingmead (in Durban) during the same tour. “Since then, I’ve stopped supporting India,” he said.

Despite their WTC triumph, problems continue to threaten South African cricket, which has been going through a volatile period since the introduction of the transformation policy. The current South African government, too, is “corrupt” and falling way short of meeting the standards and expectations of people, the Vittals claimed.

The unending problems in South Africa aside, the Vittals’ support for the Proteas will remain unwavering.