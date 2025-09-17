Apollo Tyres bags Team India sponsorship in Rs 579 crore deal

Apollo Tyres will be the new lead sponsor of Team India. The agreement will be for two-and-a-half years, concluding in March 2028.

The company won the rights in a three-way race with a bid of ₹579.06 crore following an elaborate bidding process at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday, sources told The Telegraph. Dream11, the previous lead sponsor, had a ₹358 crore deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dream11 pulled out in late August following a new online gaming law passed by the Union government, which prohibits the promotion, advertising and sponsorship of real-money gaming platforms.

As per the new deal, Apollo Tyres logo will be featured on the jerseys of the Indian men’s and women’s national teams across all formats.

Apollo Tyres warded off challenges from Canva and JK Cements, who had placed bids of ₹544.48 crore and ₹477.70 crore, respectively.

The deal works out to ₹4.77 crore (approximately) per game. BCCI had set the base price at ₹3.5 crore for bilateral games and ₹1.5 crore for World Cup matches when it floated the tender.

Team India are playing the Asia Cup without a jersey sponsor. The new deal will come into effect from the home series against West Indies early next month.