Erratic form costs Shafali Verma a berth in India squad for Women's ODI World Cup

Fit-again pacer Renuka Singh Thakur was included in India's squad for the Women's ODI World Cup, along with top-order batter Pratika Rawal.

The big-hitting Shafali Verma found no place in the World Cup squad.

The India Women squad will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, with Smriti Mandhana, who was also present at the selection meeting at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday, as her deputy in the World Cup, which begins on September 30.

The selectors also announced the Indian squad for the three ODIs against Australia, which precede the World Cup. The series begins on September 14.

Rawal, who has done well in 14 ODIs, was chosen ahead of opener Shafali as the latter was excluded from both the squads, although chairperson of selectors Neetu David said the right-hander remains in their focus.

"Shafali played the Australia A series. She's in the system. We've got our eyes on her.

"Hope she plays a lot more and garners experience, which will help serve India in the ODI format in the future," Neetu said on Tuesday.

Of late, Shafali hasn't been consistent, while her form too wavered. Even in the recent A tour of Australia, she managed to get starts, only to throw them away.

All-rounder Amanjot Kaur has been given additional time to recover from her injury as she remains at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) ahead of the World Cup. In Amanjot's place, Sayali Satghare was named in the squad for the Australia ODIs.

"Amanjot is at the COE, working on a few small niggles. We've rested her for the Australia series so that she can be available for the World Cup," skipper Harmanpreet said.

Bengal's Richa Ghosh has also secured a place in the World Cup squad, being preferred as the team's first-choice keeper-batter.

The Cup squad is spin-heavy with Sree Charani, and senior pros Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav in the department, which would be expected to do the heavy lifting for the hosts.