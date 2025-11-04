MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 04 November 2025

East Bengal to honour Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh for India’s historic World Cup triumph

Deepti, who represented Bengal for seven seasons, was adjudged Player of the Tournament for her all-round brilliance

PTI Published 04.11.25, 10:23 PM
India's Deepti Sharma celebrates her half century with Richa Ghosh during the ICC Women's World Cup final ODI cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

India's Deepti Sharma celebrates her half century with Richa Ghosh during the ICC Women's World Cup final ODI cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. PTI

East Bengal Club will felicitate Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh, the two key architects of India’s maiden Women’s World Cup triumph, after their title-clinching win over South Africa in Navi Mumbai.

Deepti, who represented Bengal for seven seasons, was adjudged Player of the Tournament for her all-round brilliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

She topped the bowling charts with 22 wickets from nine matches and scored 215 runs with three fifties, including a crucial 58 in the final.

Also Read

The explosive wicketkeeper-batter Richa finished with 235 runs at an average of 39.16, the best strike rate (133.52) and jointly held the record for most sixes (12) in the tournament.

In letters addressed to the two players, East Bengal president Murali Lal Lohia hailed their contribution and invited them to be felicitated "in a manner befitting their stature".

"Your journey from our home state to the world stage is truly inspirational, especially for countless young girls who aspire to excel in sports," Lohia wrote to Richa, adding that her success brought "an added sense of joy and pride" to every Bengali.

In his letter to Deepti, Lohia noted her strong connection with Bengal cricket, saying: "Your long and distinguished association with Bengal stands as a testament to your deep roots and your commitment to nurturing Bengal's sporting legacy." The felicitation will be held at a mutually convenient time for the two cricketers, the club stated.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

East Bengal ICC Women’s World Cup
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Elections in New York, New Jersey and Virginia offer early test of Donald Trump's agenda

Voters in New Jersey and Virginia will choose their next governors in a pair of races that will serve as an early gauge of the American electorate's response to President Donald Trump's norm-shattering nine months in office
Richa Ghosh is the first Bengali cricketer with a World Cup
Quote left Quote right

Amol sir made everyone’s role in the team very clear. For me, it was to play fearless cricket

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT