Devdutt Padikkal top choice over Karun Nair for two-Test series against West Indies

Devdutt Padikkal has emerged as a strong contender to replace Karun Nair in the squad for the two-Test series against the West Indies beginning in Ahmedabad on October 2.

The national selectors will meet virtually on Wednesday to pick the squad along with secretary Devajit Saikia.

Nair, who played four Tests in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England scoring 205 runs at an average of 25.62, failed to make the most of the opportunities. A 57 in the first innings of The Oval Test was his highest on the tour as he struggled against the moving ball.

The selectors are understood to have been looking for alternatives and Padikkal’s 150 for India A in the first game against Australia A has impressed the Ajit Agarkar-led panel.

Shreyas wants a break

Shreyas Iyer’s name has been doing the rounds but he recently withdrew from the second match against Australia A. It was learnt that Shreyas had been bothered by back stiffness during the match and has informed the selectors that he wants to take a break from red-ball cricket.

The batting line-up is expected to remain the same: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Padikkal.

The wicketkeeper’s slot will also be unchanged with Rishabh Pant having failed to fully recover from injury. Dhurv Jurel, who also scored a century against Australia A in the first match, will retain his place. N. Jagadeesan will be the back-up wicketkeeper.

The bowling is likely to remain unchanged too, with Jasprit Bumrah expected to be a part of the squad. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna will be the other pacers with Akash Deep still doubtful.

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar will be in the reckoning after creditable performances for India A. The Rajasthan spinner could be considered as an understudy for

Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav will be the first-choice spinners.