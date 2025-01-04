MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Devajit Saikia files nomination for BCCI secretary post, Prabhtej Bhatia likely to become treasurer

Saikia has been working as the interim secretary of the Indian cricket board since Jay Shah took over as the ICC chairman on December 1

PTI Published 04.01.25, 06:01 PM
Devajit Saikia

Devajit Saikia on Saturday filed his nomination for the post of the BCCI secretary whereas Prabhtej Bhatia applied for the post of the treasurer, with both officials being the only applicants for the two roles.

Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh's Bhatia has applied for the treasurer's position after the post was left vacant by the exit of Ashish Shelar, who recently took oath as a cabinet minister in the Maharashtra government.

On the other hand, Saikia has been working as the interim secretary of the Indian cricket board since Jay Shah took over as the ICC chairman on December 1.

Saikia was nominated as the interim secretary by the BCCI president Roger Bonny after Shah had left the role.

As per the election schedule on the board's website, the window to file the nomination application was open till 4:00pm on Saturday afternoon and according to sources, only Saikia and Bhatia have put forth their nominations.

