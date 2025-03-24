MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kuldeep, Starc shine as Delhi Capitals restrict LSG to 209 despite Marsh-Pooran fireworks

Kuldeep Yadav (2/20) and Mitchell Starc (3/42) help DC pull things back after LSG's explosive start

PTI Published 24.03.25, 09:29 PM
Lucknow Super Giants' batter Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Monday, March 24, 2025

Lucknow Super Giants' batter Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Monday, March 24, 2025 PTI

Delhi Capitals bowlers did well at the back-end to restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 209 for 8 on a batting paradise, despite attractive fifties from Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran, here on Monday. In the end, LSG were at least 30 runs short of what was a par-score on this track, losing seven wickets for 61 runs after being 133 for 1 in the 12th over.

Marsh smashed 72 off 36 balls while Pooran blitzed his way to 75 off 30 balls while adding 87 off just seven overs. While Marsh had six maximums, Pooran hit seven over the fence.

Kuldeep Yadav was easily the most impactful bowler with figures of 2 for 20 while Mitchell Starc used his variations to end with best figures 3 for 42 in four overs.

Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants: 209 for 8 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 75, Mitchell Marsh 72; Kuldeep Yadav 2/20, Mitchell Starc 3/42).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

