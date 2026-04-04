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regular-article-logo Monday, 06 April 2026

CSK miss sting in attack, Punjab goes full swing in Powerplay to ace 210-run chase

Opener Priyansh Arya teed off in brilliant fashion, rattling 39 off 11 balls and that set the tone for the 210-run chase. With Prabhsimran Singh, he added 61 off 26 balls as CSK struggled to find feet on a belter at the Chepauk

Our Bureau Published 04.04.26, 08:30 AM
Shreyas Iyer lines up a shot

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer lines up a shot during his innings of 50 off 29 balls in the away match against Chennai Super Kings on Friday. Punjab won by 5 wickets. X/@IPL

Most matches are now decided in the Powerplay in the T20 format and Punjab Kings seized the initiative with a breezy start against Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

Opener Priyansh Arya teed off in brilliant fashion, rattling 39 off 11 balls and that set the tone for the 210-run chase. With Prabhsimran Singh, he added 61 off 26 balls as CSK struggled to find feet on a belter at the Chepauk.

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There was no looking back for Punjab Kings as the Ricky Ponting-coached side seem determined to make amends for faltering in the final in the last edition. Cooper Connolly never let the momentum dip and captain Shreyas Iyer provided the support in the middle overs.

The chase was clinical as Punjab Kings won by five wickets with eight balls remaining. CSK bowlers lacked the incisiveness as the spinners failed to find the breakthroughs.

Youthful brigade

CSK had started the season with an eye on building a team for the future. The Dad’s Army had brought about a huge transformation by laying stress on youth during the auction for IPL 2026.

While handing over the leadership duties to Ruturaj Gaikwad last season itself, they meant business.

The new brand of cricket was in full display against Punjab Kings as the likes of Ayush Mhatre and Sarfaraz Khan showed their aggressive intent in their first home match on Friday.

While Shivam Dube played his role as a finisher to perfection (45 off 27), CSK ended up piling 209/5 on a helpful Chennai surface.

Though Sanju Samson failed for the second consecutive match, it hardly made an impact in their innings.

Even Arshdeep Singh was taken to the cleaners by the young Sarfaraz. He fell to the 12th ball he faced, but by that time, he’d collected 32 runs at a strike-rate of 266. It wasn't enough on the day though.

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