'Calm' Surya makes Gambhir's life easier with match-winning T20 World Cup innings

Suryakumar Yadav’s match-winning innings in their T20 World Cup opener against USA at the Wankhede has again earned praise from Gautam Gambhir.

The head coach says his high-pressure job feels a bit easier thanks to the “calm leadership” of Surya, who “ticks every box” as captain.

“Surya has made my life a lot easier in this format. He is a phenomenal leader of men, not by what he does on the field, not by how he is as a batsman or how his strokes are in this format,” Gambhir said in a short clip posted on social media by the broadcaster.

“All that you can keep aside but the way he relates to the players, the way he spends time with players, how much he is relaxed on the field. Sometimes as coach, you can think about a lot of other things because you know he is going to keep the atmosphere

pretty much calm that any coach can dream of,” he added.

Surya stayed strong with a 49-ball 84 as the rest of the batters collapsed on a tricky wicket at the Wankhede on Saturday. India’s next match is against Namibia at the Kotla on Thursday.

The squad reached Delhi on Sunday and attended a dinner hosted at Gambhir’s residence.

“For me, I think Surya the player I can keep him aside, but Surya the leader, for me I think he has ticked every box. He is just a phenomenal leader which has made my life a lot easier.

“And probably, it’s a great thing when you have someone like him leading the country because his heart is in the right place and he takes the right decision especially when things are under pressure,” Gambhir said.

The 35-year-old Surya, who was a part of the T20 World Cup-winning team two years ago, took over the leadership weeks after their triumph in the West Indies when Rohit Sharma retired from the format.

Like his batting, his attacking instincts have also shown in his leadership.

The players enjoyed a day’s rest on Monday and will practise at the Kotla on Tuesday evening. Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be fit after having missed the opener because of fever. Washington Sundar too has joined the squad after being cleared by the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Abhishek Sharma had also been laid low by a stomach bug in Mumbai though

he played the match. He didn’t field during the USA innings, but Mohammed Siraj later confirmed that it was nothing serious.