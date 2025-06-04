Blow to RCB, Kohli fans: Bengaluru Police deny dream victory parade due to city's traffic woes

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s long-awaited victory celebrations will be restrained after city police denied permission for a public bus parade, citing Bengaluru’s traffic congestion and the need to avoid large gatherings.

The franchise, fresh from its first Indian Premier League (IPL) title after an 18-year wait, had planned an open-bus procession through the streets.

Instead, chief minister Siddaramaiah will honour the team at Vidhana Soudha, followed by trophy celebrations at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The felicitation ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, 5 pm – 6 pm.

Only spectators holding valid tickets or passes will be admitted to the stadium, and with limited on-site parking, authorities have urged fans to rely on the Metro and other public transport.

Large crowds nonetheless gathered outside HAL Airport on Wednesday afternoon to greet the champions on their arrival.

“RCB fans waited 18 years for this moment, and there’s no victory parade? While traffic concerns are real, the Karnataka Government had ample time to plan better. Celebrations shouldn’t feel like an inconvenience. They should feel like a festival, especially in Bengaluru,” P. C. Mohan, BJP MP from Bangalore Central, wrote on X.

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar was at the HAL Airport to receive the players.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched the 2025 IPL title on Tuesday night, defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in a tense final.

Skipper Rajat Patidar led the side to victory in the franchise’s fourth appearance in an IPL final, sealing a landmark triumph for the city’s ardent supporters.