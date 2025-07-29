Washington Sundar breaks free of shackles powers India's epic fightback

“Defensive move” was the phrase used by many, including Sunil Gavaskar, when Washington Sundar got selected for the first time in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at the Edgbaston Test.

Most of the experts believed left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was a better choice as his kind of bowling would aid India more in the current English conditions.

There’s no denying that Kuldeep is a wicket-taking bowler, having the ability to change the complexion of a game in one single spell. Questions are still being raised about India’s tactics and selection, but their decision to back Washington hasn’t really backfired, as they still have a chance of avoiding a series defeat if they win the final Test at The Oval.

Even if he wasn’t the best choice in the XI, Washington, on his part, has tried his best to contribute with both bat and ball in the three Tests he played so far. On Sunday, the final day of the Manchester Test, it was very much an emergency situation when

he delivered.

Bringing up a maiden Test hundred (101 not out) was of course something special for Washington, but being a part of that unbeaten 203-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, which bailed his team out when an innings defeat still loomed, was an even bigger achievement.

The partnership with Jadeja aside, where he came in early at No. 5 due to Rishabh Pant’s right-foot fracture, the 25-year-old has got off to starts in almost all of his other innings. For a player usually batting at No. 8, even a 20 or 30-odd can be beneficial for his team.

“There were no doubts about his batting abilities. Washy’s defence is solid, and he was promoted (ahead of Jadeja on Sunday) on the basis of the partnerships he has had in the lower order, providing it stability and adding those extra runs.

“He has evolved himself as a useful, dependable cricketer for the team and his batting has improved further,” Tamil Nadu head coach M. Senthilnathan, also the chief coach of Globe Trotters — the club Washington plays for in the TNCA (Tamil Nadu Cricket Association) league — told The Telegraph from Chennai on Monday.

Agreed, Test cricket is predominantly a game of specialists and, in that sense, Kuldeep’s presence in the bowling attack could have helped India. In Washington’s case, his role with the ball was more of a support bowler. Yet, he has made timely strikes, like dismissing a set Ben Stokes in the fourth innings at Edgbaston before his 4/22 during England’s second innings at Lord’s.

In Manchester, he did leak runs, but so did the other bowlers. That said, when he used the drift well to dismiss Ollie Pope and Harry Brook in quick succession on Day III, why he wasn’t brought on to bowl earlier on the second day had surprised many.

“He’s a lot more confident about his bowling as he’s getting wickets even on good batting tracks, using the drift beautifully against right-handers when there isn’t much turn,” Senthilnathan said, adding: “Washy doesn’t show aggression. He keeps that inside, and it fires him up.

“I’ve always told him, ‘Just hang in there and keep performing. Don’t listen to others’ opinions.’ That’s how he’s operating and needs to carry on.”

While he still doesn’t have a guaranteed place in the XI, it’s tough to drop Washington at the moment.