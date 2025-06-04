Virat's Chahal pose, Shastri the wicket-keeper: IPL final moments that deserve an award

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 18-year-drought ended with an overwhelmed Virat Kohli pinching himself and coming to terms with the fact that an IPL trophy will adorn his cabinet.

RCB's summit showdown versus Punjab Kings wasn't all about fiercely competitive cricket, high-pitched commentary and a sea of red in the Ahmedabad crowd.

There were moments we think deserve awards of their own. So we rustled up some award-worthy moments that can help you raise a laugh and a toast, thanks to Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Ravi Shastri gets best 'wicket-keeper award' for taking the most important catch

He can keep you entertained from the commentary box but can he keep wickets 33 years after retirement? Ravi Shastri is the clear winner of the Best Wicket-keeper award for catching a flying Virat Kohli. No gloves, no warning, just pure instinct. Now imagine Shastri as RCB's keeper and the peak content you would get from his adrenaline-filled voice on the stump mic.

Universe Boss gets award for the most politically correct attire

Chris Gayle becomes the centre of attention wherever he goes. But this time he grabbed eyeballs for being politically correct. Primarily because he wore an RCB jersey and sported a red turban to also extend his support for the Punjab Kings. Win-win situation, Universe Boss style. Gayle joined RCB in 2011 and remained with the team till 2017. In 2018, he joined Preity Zinta's Punjab.

Best Imitation Award

Shreyas Iyer can imitate Marcus Stoinis, and Virat can imitate whoever he wants, including Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal's pose gained traction over the years, but Virat's posture with the trophy during the celebrations wins the 'Best Imitation Award' hands down.

Best handwriting award goes to Virat

He's good with bat, but is probably great with the pen. After winning the IPL trophy for the first time in 18 years, Virat was swamped with fans asking for one autograph. Because not everyday you get THAT close to legends. So, some handwriting exercise there.

Best Dancer Award: Rajat Patidar

Dance India Dance would be India's most-watched reality show if RCB's Bhangra squad turns up to take part. And Rajat Patidar would probably steal the limelight. Anyway, Patidar and Virat did what most sportspersons do after winning a coveted title.

Best pout of day Award

Pouting was once THE trend on Instagram. Thanks to Krunal Pandya for bringing it back to life and also winning an award at that. Although he didn't pout intentionally, it did catch everyone's attention. Some really prompt photography skills there.

Best cheer-leader Award (Overseas)

He is no longer the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. But he is a hardcore RCB fan. Among the top flight celebs, Rishi Sunak stood tall as one of the finest supporters of the Bengaluru dugout. His effervescence did give us an inkling about how Virat Kohli will behave while cheering RCB on after retirement.