‘Can’t wait to be back…’: Rishabh Pant leaves Team India after Manchester heroics

Even in the face of adversity, some moments redefine the meaning of courage.

In Manchester, as England piled on a daunting 600-plus total and India looked set for defeat, Rishabh Pant walked out with a fractured foot and gave the country a story it won’t soon forget.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, as the dust settles, Pant has finally broken his silence after being ruled out of the remaining matches in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

“Appreciate all the love and good wishes coming my way. It's been a real source of strength. I will begin rehab once my fracture heals and I am slowly settling into the process. Staying patient, following the routines and giving it my 100 per cent,” Pant posted in a heartfelt statement on X.

“Playing for my country has always been the proudest moment of my life. Can’t wait to be back doing what I love,” he added.

Pant has been advised six weeks of rest after sustaining a foot fracture during Day 1 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford. The incident occurred when he inside-edged a reverse sweep onto his foot off Chris Woakes while batting on 37. The pain was immediate and intense. Physios rushed in, and he was eventually carted off the ground in a golf-cart-like vehicle.

Also Read When Ben Stokes lost his cool and created cricket's next great rivalry at Manchester

Despite the injury, Pant returned to bat on the second day of the match. He went on to score a fighting half-century before being dismissed by Jofra Archer. He was even prepared to bat on the final day if needed, but the situation did not demand it, as Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja ensured a draw with their solid resistance.

“An inspiration for all”

The effort earned praise from all corners, none more heartfelt than that of Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir. In a video released by the BCCI, Gambhir lauded Pant’s commitment, saying: “The foundation of this Test team will be based on what Rishabh has done for the team. I hate talking about individuals; I have never spoken about individuals in a team sport. You have not only inspired this dressing room, but you have inspired the next generation.”

“This is what you have done, and that is a legacy which you have created for yourself and everyone in this dressing room. So very, very well done from everyone. And the country will always be proud of you,” Gambhir added.

With Pant sidelined, Tamil Nadu’s Narayan Jagadeesan has been named as his replacement for the remaining Tests. But the left-hander’s injured, spirited half-century remains a defining moment of the series.

“Son of the country”

All-rounder Washington Sundar, who played a key role in saving the match, recalled the extent of Pant’s injury and praised his resilience.

“It is very difficult to even put in the feeling that he would be going through in words because he has fractured his toe, and he is in pain no matter what. I even saw his foot; it was swollen badly. So I think for him to even walk around actually takes a lot, but he did a lot more than that. I think the whole country is proud of him, and he is just the son of the country, I would say,” Sundar said.