India vs England, 4th Test: Skipper Shubman Gill proud of 'great team'

India’s final day heroics in the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford stemmed from Shubman Gill and KL Rahul’s partnership before Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar were involved in another record stand.

Gill thinks the sequence of events showed why they are a “great team”.

Starting their second innings 311 runs in arrears, Gill, Jadeja and Washington exhibited grit and character with excellent hundreds to bail their team out of the crisis. Rahul got 90.

“To be able to have that same mindset for 140 overs is very difficult, and that is what differentiates a good team from a great team, and I think we showed that today, that is why we are a great team,” Gill told the BCCI website.

“Zero for two and then the partnership between me and KL bhai, I think that’s what ignited the belief that ‘yes, we can achieve this task’. Extremely, extremely happy. To be able to get a draw from the position that we were in is extremely satisfying,” he said.

Rahul was associated in a partnership of 188 runs with Gill, after which the day belonged to the duo of Jadeja and Washington.

“I think this innings of mine was the most pleasing to me,” Gill said while praising the “big achievement”.