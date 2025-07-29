Let’s win it, guys: Rishabh Pant to team, Gautam Gambhir praises fearless approach

Gautam Gambhir is not known to praise individuals since the head coach always believes in team performances. But he made an exception for Rishabh Pant after the team’s heroic efforts at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Gambhir went against his own philosophy by delivering a stirring dressing room speech, saluting Pant for his fearless approach to walk out to bat with a fractured foot on his way to 54 in the first innings. He was ready to bat in the second innings too, but it was not needed.

Pant will not be available for the final Test at The Oval from Thursday and will return home to complete his rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Tamil Nadu’s N. Jagadeesan has been named as his replacement.

“The foundation of this Test team will be based on what Rishabh has done for this team. I hate talking about individuals. I have never spoken about individuals in a team sport,” Gambhir said in a video posted by the BCCI on social media.

“You have not only inspired this dressing room, but the next generation. This is what you have done and the legacy you have created for yourself and for everyone in this dressing room. So very well done, and the country will always be proud of you,” Gambhir said.

Pant too delivered a message for his teammates.

“The only message I’m going to give my team is, let’s win it, guys. Let’s do it for the country. Just a gesture from my side. Whatever it takes to make our team win or put the team forward instead of thinking about the personal goal, that was all for me.

“Definitely, it’s been amazing the way they backed me. The team is under pressure. Everything is there, but when the whole country stand behind you for the same cause, that is something. That emotion is difficult to explain, how proud I feel to represent my country,” Pant said.